NJ colleges see dozens of COVID-19 cases, majority off campus

At least 10 New Jersey colleges and universities have reported students and a few staff testing positive for novel coronavirus two weeks into September, with Rowan University leading the way by far in both comprehensive data and known COVID-19 cases.

Of 190 COVID-19 cases confirmed by Rowan since the start of the fall semester, 102 of them have been among off campus students, who do not reside or work on campus and also have not been on Rowan campuses during their infectious period, according to school officials.

In that same timespan since August 25, 86 of the total confirmed cases at Rowan have been among students who live or work on the main campus in Glassboro, or were there “for a significant amount of time” during their infectious period, according to the university's website. That includes two days prior to showing symptoms or their test date.

The 2 remaining cases are off campus employees, according to the school's data, which was updated late day Sunday.

Altogether, 4,537 Rowan students, including 1,353 freshmen, started the fall semester in residence halls, at about 70% of the university’s housing capacity, according to an August post on the school’s website. This year's housing includes more single units and reduced density as part of COVID-19 protocols.

Rowan University is holding limited in-person classes, with most instruction being given remotely.

Stockton University had a total of 13 positive cases for September as of Friday, 10 of them among off campus students. The remaining cases were 1 student on the Atlantic City campus and 1 student and 1 employee on the Galloway campus, according to the school's website, which also reminded students that hosting guests in dorms or being involved in large gatherings, either on or off campus, could prompt disciplinary action.

At Montclair State University, there was 1 new confirmed case of COVID-19 reported on campus as of Thursday, Sept. 10. According to an update from the school, that student takes remote courses but was on campus September 2 for a study group with three other students, who have been quarantined and are doing well.

The new case brings the total number of confirmed cases on Montclair's campus since the start of the fall semester to 3 students, 1 employee.

Seton Hall University has reported 3 positive cases since the school’s fall reopening in July, according to a website update. All 3 cases, out of more than 1,800 students tested, were confirmed in August.

New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) had 3 new cases for the week of Sept. 7, for a total of 9 cases of COVID-19 so far. Of those cases, 4 patients have since recovered, according to the school's website.

Rutgers University has been operating with a majority of remotely delivered classes, with a limited number of in-person instruction and also limited on campus housing.

A Rutgers data dashboard showed that since August 1, there have been 55 confirmed positive cases among tests “performed by the university for our community members.” The data does not give a further breakdown of patient information.

As of Sept. 10, there were positive cases confirmed in 4 Rutgers student athletes, who had been quarantined along with a staff member, according to a statement from the school.

The College of New Jersey has seen 9 positive cases among off campus students, which led to roughly 50 students being urged to quarantine while awaiting test results. All of TCNJ's fall courses are being held remotely.

Rider University had 3 student cases and 1 employee case in August, according to the school’s website.

At Kean University, 1 student who lives on campus tested positive for coronavirus and now is isolating at home, as reported by NJ.com which cited an email sent to university students and staff. The Kean student had mainly spent their time in their suite and had minimal contact with others on campus, the same report said.

Princeton University reported 1 positive case involving a graduate student who was tested without showing symptoms, between Aug. 31 and Sept. 6. In that same time span, more than 4,000 asymptomatic students and staff had been tested for coronavirus, according to the school’s website.

Monmouth University had not publicly disclosed whether any cases had been reported as of Sunday. According to an outline of the school's fall plan, on campus housing this fall would be less than 75% of total occupancy, which is just over 2,000 beds.

Since the start of the fall semester at Saint Peter’s University, there were no reported confirmed cases of COVID-19 among individuals on campus as of September 7.

Fairleigh Dickinson University reported no confirmed COVID-19 cases among on campus students or faculty and staff, as of September 9.

William Paterson University had no confirmed cases as of Sept. 10, according to its online coronavirus dashboard.

Ramapo College reported as of Sunday that there were no known cases of COVID-19 impacting the school community.

New Jersey City State University also had not yet disclosed testing results as of Sunday.

Also as of Sunday, New Jersey had reported another 306 new positive cases and 4 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

The state's cumulative total since March has reached 196,634 positive cases and 14,242 COVID-19 deaths.