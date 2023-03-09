NJ city plans to fine stores for customers abandoning shopping carts

VINELAND — They've become the scourge of shopping centers all over New Jersey: the abandoned shopping cart.

Thanks to New Jersey's ban on plastic and paper bags many shoppers are filling up their carts and wheeling them home only to leave them on sidewalks empty lots.

The Vineland City Council have its second and final reading of an ordinance Tuesday. The proposal would fine a store $50 if they do not pick up their shopping carts after being notified by the city within three business days. After five days, the cart would be considered abandoned.

The ordinance also prohibits customers from taking a cart home.

Stores identify their carts with a tag that includes the name, address and phone number of the grocer.

If passed the ordinance would take effect immediately.

