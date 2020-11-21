NJ child porn offender arrested again: Sent pics to children — cops

RUTHERFORD — A child-porn offender convicted a decade ago is facing new charges after investigators say he was caught sending nude images to children.

Frank Cirino, 67, was arrested Thursday after investigators obtained a warrant to search his Van Riper Avenue home that day.

Prosecutors said the maintenance worker used the internet to view and download a thousand files of nude or sexually explicit images of prepubescent and pubescent children. He also shared 25 of them online, officials said.

Investigators also learned that Cirino was using the screennames “OceanGrlNJ” or “jackridge225” on social media to pose as a teenage boy and girl in order to chat with other children, prosecutors said. Investigators said Cirino exchanged underage nude images with the children.

Prosecutors did not say Friday how investigators came across Cirino.

In 2007 he was arrested and charged with possession of sexually exploitative images of children. He pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree charge of child-porn possession was sentenced in 2009 to a year of probation.

This week he was charged with second-degree distribution and possession of child pornography and third-degree child endangerment.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Saturday whether Cirino had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.