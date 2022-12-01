Woman carjacked at Walgreens in Englishtown, NJ

ENGLISHTOWN — Three thieves who carjacked a woman in a drug store parking lot Wednesday morning were thwarted by a flat tire.

Police also believe the suspects have been involved in other criminal activity in two towns.

Englishtown police said a woman reported she ran from her car after the group opened her door at Walgreens on Gordon's Corner Road around 9 a.m.

The thieves drove off in the 2015 Mazda 3 unaware that the woman had been waiting for AAA to change her flat tire.

The woman was not injured and a weapon was not shown, according to police.

The thieves discovered they had a problem with the car as they drove east on Gordon's Corner Road and pulled into the parking lot of the Congregation Sons of Israel less than a mile away in Manalapan. Manalapan police spotted the car and detained them awaiting an Englishtown officer's arrival to place them under arrest.

More problems for the suspects

The suspects, two men ages 18 and 20, and a 19-year-old woman, told police they were from Brooklyn but could not produce ID. Police are also investigating whether they are involved with other criminal activity in Englishtown and Manalapan before the carjacking incident.

They remain in custody with Englishtown police.

Police asked anyone who may have been a victim of a crime Wednesday morning to contact Englishtown police at 732-446-7000 or Manalapan police at 732-446-4300.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

