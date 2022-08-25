NJ burger joint gives parents ‘freedom from kids’ dining deal

As a native New Jerseyan, I appreciate bluntness. When it comes to how parents feel about back to school after a long summer of having their kids underfoot, it doesn’t get more blunt than this.

Habit Burger Grill in Wayne is giving parents a break on the first day their kids return to school.

All you have to do is walk in and say, “First Day of Freedom” and you’ll get 10% off your order. Maybe looking a bit shell-shocked and worn out might help.

Now if that level of honesty about getting rid of your kids seems too mean for you (it doesn’t to me) you can also show them a Back-to-School pic to get the deal.

Who gets to enjoy this offer on September 7?

Any parent or any caregiver who is glad the damn summer is over and their kids are back into a routine and out of their hair. They’re not there to judge your sigh of relief! They’re there to celebrate it with you with a delicious 10% off deal!

Habit Burger Grill is a fast casual restaurant specializing in cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted steak, chicken and ahi tuna sandwiches cooked over an open flame.

Of course, they also have salads, sides, shakes and plenty more. Check out their menu here.

They launched way back in 1969 in Santa Barbara, California, and have grown to over 335 locations in 14 states.

The special "First Day of Freedom" 10% off deal is good only on Wednesday, September 7, and only at the Wayne location, but they have other New Jersey locations.

You’ll also find them in Union, Teterboro, River Edge, Montvale, Parsipanny, Lawrenceville, Bloomfield, Cherry Hill, Bridgewater, Eatontown, East Brunswick, Fairlawn and Florham Park.

The Wayne location — which is the one offering the parents' deal — is at 916 Hamburg Turnpike. Save room for a shake. You’ll thank me later.

