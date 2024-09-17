NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/17
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
10 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 74°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
|Air Temperature
|71° - 75°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:39am - 7:04pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 7:39a
|Low
Tue 1:57p
|High
Tue 8:00p
|Low
Wed 2:25a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 7:13a
|Low
Tue 1:21p
|High
Tue 7:34p
|Low
Wed 1:49a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 7:27a
|Low
Tue 1:33p
|High
Tue 7:48p
|Low
Wed 2:01a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 7:09a
|Low
Tue 1:25p
|High
Tue 7:30p
|Low
Wed 1:53a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 5:43a
|High
Tue 11:19a
|Low
Tue 6:02p
|High
Tue 11:40p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 7:31a
|Low
Tue 1:54p
|High
Tue 7:52p
|Low
Wed 2:23a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 5:17a
|High
Tue 10:26a
|Low
Tue 5:36p
|High
Tue 10:47p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 8:28a
|Low
Tue 2:24p
|High
Tue 8:49p
|Low
Wed 2:57a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 7:17a
|Low
Tue 1:25p
|High
Tue 7:40p
|Low
Wed 1:56a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 7:45a
|Low
Tue 1:48p
|High
Tue 8:16p
|Low
Wed 2:22a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 7:24a
|Low
Tue 1:32p
|High
Tue 7:47p
|Low
Wed 2:04a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 8:25a
|Low
Tue 2:23p
|High
Tue 8:50p
|Low
Wed 2:55a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TUE: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 9 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
WED: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds. Showers likely.
WED NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.
THU NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft.
SAT NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
