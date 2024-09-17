NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/17

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 2 - 5 feet Winds From the Northeast

10 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)

8 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots) Ocean Temperature 71° - 74°

(Normal 66° - 70°) Air Temperature 71° - 75° Sunrise/Sunset 6:39am - 7:04pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 7:39a Low

Tue 1:57p High

Tue 8:00p Low

Wed 2:25a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:13a Low

Tue 1:21p High

Tue 7:34p Low

Wed 1:49a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:27a Low

Tue 1:33p High

Tue 7:48p Low

Wed 2:01a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:09a Low

Tue 1:25p High

Tue 7:30p Low

Wed 1:53a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 5:43a High

Tue 11:19a Low

Tue 6:02p High

Tue 11:40p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 7:31a Low

Tue 1:54p High

Tue 7:52p Low

Wed 2:23a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 5:17a High

Tue 10:26a Low

Tue 5:36p High

Tue 10:47p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 8:28a Low

Tue 2:24p High

Tue 8:49p Low

Wed 2:57a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:17a Low

Tue 1:25p High

Tue 7:40p Low

Wed 1:56a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 7:45a Low

Tue 1:48p High

Tue 8:16p Low

Wed 2:22a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:24a Low

Tue 1:32p High

Tue 7:47p Low

Wed 2:04a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 8:25a Low

Tue 2:23p High

Tue 8:50p Low

Wed 2:55a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 9 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

WED: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds. Showers likely.

WED NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

