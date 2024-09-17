NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/17

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/17

See. Hear. Now. Festival stage on the beach in Asbury Park 9/15/24 (Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves2 - 5 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
10 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Ocean Temperature71° - 74°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
Air Temperature71° - 75°
Sunrise/Sunset6:39am - 7:04pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 7:39a		Low
Tue 1:57p		High
Tue 8:00p		Low
Wed 2:25a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 7:13a		Low
Tue 1:21p		High
Tue 7:34p		Low
Wed 1:49a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 7:27a		Low
Tue 1:33p		High
Tue 7:48p		Low
Wed 2:01a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 7:09a		Low
Tue 1:25p		High
Tue 7:30p		Low
Wed 1:53a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 5:43a		High
Tue 11:19a		Low
Tue 6:02p		High
Tue 11:40p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 7:31a		Low
Tue 1:54p		High
Tue 7:52p		Low
Wed 2:23a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 5:17a		High
Tue 10:26a		Low
Tue 5:36p		High
Tue 10:47p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 8:28a		Low
Tue 2:24p		High
Tue 8:49p		Low
Wed 2:57a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 7:17a		Low
Tue 1:25p		High
Tue 7:40p		Low
Wed 1:56a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 7:45a		Low
Tue 1:48p		High
Tue 8:16p		Low
Wed 2:22a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 7:24a		Low
Tue 1:32p		High
Tue 7:47p		Low
Wed 2:04a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 8:25a		Low
Tue 2:23p		High
Tue 8:50p		Low
Wed 2:55a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 9 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

WED: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds. Showers likely.

WED NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 8 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

