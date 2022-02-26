Rides at the Jersey Shore: NJ beach piers with amusement parks

We already know we live in the most beautiful place, right along the beautiful beaches of the Jersey Shore. We have the "best" ride piers at our boardwalks in the world, in my opinion.

Ride piers make everyone happy. The kids love it and the parents love it so we can sit on a bench and just relax while they're running to each ride.

Boardwalks come alive at night because of their rides

Point Pleasant Beach down to Wildwood, they're all fun. The lights, the food, the smiles, the boardwalks just make everyone feel good. Growing up we all remember spending the day at the beach, sunburned faces, and the cool breeze at night. My 16-year old still loves the rides, especially at night.

7 Cool Ride Piers at the Jersey Shore