NJ based organization dedicated to helping low-income children

Did you know that there’s a group in New Jersey dedicated to making sure low income children don’t lack basic necessities? I saw a story on CBS 2 New York about the Warren County based Moms Helping Moms organization and the increased demand that the pandemic has caused for their services.

According to the Moms Helping Moms website, their mission is: to provide low income families in New Jersey with the essential baby items that they need to give their children a safe, happy and healthy start. The organization was founded in 2011 by Bridget Cutler after she gave birth to her first child and realized how expensive things like diapers and formula were. She started out asking her circle of friends for baby supplies they didn’t need and it grew from there. It grew to the point that in 2020, they supplied over 600,000 diapers to needy families, helping over 100,000 people.

Cutler told CBS 2 that the need has increased by 300% since the pandemic started. They have several programs now, including their healthy baby initiative that supplies diapers, wipes, clothes, shoes, blankets, hygiene items, pack n plays, strollers, and more. In addition, they have programs for period supplies, early literacy, dental care and general advocacy. Cutler says that they will continue to provide their services until they are no longer needed.

They also hold diaper drives and accept donation of baby items, and, of course, cash. If you’re interested in helping out, you can donate here.

They also have contactless drop off at their warehouse location: 223 Stirling Road, Suite E, Warren, NJ 07059.

