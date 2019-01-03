These NJ athletes got picked by The Rock for ‘The Titan Games’

A worldwide audience is getting a taste of what the phrase "Jersey Strong" means with a few impressive New Jersey athletes competing on "The Titan Games."

The new extreme physical competition on NBC is among the latest projects from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Here's a roundup of 4 men and a woman to look for with New Jersey ties. Some you may have seen on TV before:

Kwame Sarfo, an Old Bridge native, has previously impressed on the "Ellen" show by pulling off finger-tip anchored push-ups.

Robbie Strauss is a Brick resident and Woodbridge native who's gotten viral attention for his "Dad Bod Destroyer" workout. He's also Impact wrestler "Robbie E," who got TV screen time on a past season of CBS show "Amazing Race."

Jon Brascetta, of Sicklerville, is the owner & operator of Martial Arts Dojo.

Kara Lazauskas is a native of Neshanic Station who now lives in California. But she recently stopped into a South Jersey gym to train with Brascetta.

 Brad Schaeffer is a Weehawken resident who works with Family Foot and Ankle Specialists in Piscataway and Hillsborough.

"The Titan Gamesairs Thursday nights on NBC.

