NJ Assemblywoman is a profile in courage and deserves support (Opinion)

Serena DiMaso is an outspoken member of the New Jersey legislature. She's tough, effective and smart. In addition to doing her job as an EMT, she is always available for constituents when they need help.

We get calls everyday from people who need help navigating through the outdated and ineffective NJ government bureaucracy. When someone hits a wall, my go to is Serena. She and her team have never said "no" to a New Jersey resident who needs help, even those who can't vote for her because they live way outside her district.

As a strong woman, she's raised the ire of nasty insider-elite Shaun Golden who is the Sheriff in Monmouth County and somehow legally the Party Boss in the same county. He's gone so far as to remove her from the endorsed GOP ticket and has added a personal pick to join the current senator and second assembly member. This means that in an effort to confuse voters, she will not appear in the regular Republican column. It's among the most corrupt things party bosses do to undermine the voice of the voters in order to play favorites and reward their political allies.

I am encouraging people to "bullet vote" for Serena. It is absolutely critical that she is re-elected. The GOP is nearly dead as a statewide party and has failed to offer any effective opposition to Governor Murphy. Serena stands as one of the few voices of strength and reason who has been calling out Murphy from the beginning and has been willing and able to look past politics to help people. This is the kind of courageous leader NJ needs.

A "bullet" vote is simple, instead of voting for all three on the GOP ticket in the upcoming primary, only cast one vote for Serena. The corrupt bosses who are willing to threaten and bully actual leaders because they don't fit into the submissive role expected by the bosses need to be sacked. These insiders are the reason that we have had little or no opposition to Murphy during the lockdowns.

Serena DiMaso is an outlier and a voice of the next generation of doers that NJ needs to turn around our economy and government. If I lived in Monmouth I would be casting only one vote this upcoming legislative primary, for Assemblywoman Serena DiMaso for re-election. We can't change this state unless we're willing to support the fighters who will take on the bad guys and stand up for those who no longer have a voice in Trenton.

