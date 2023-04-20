NJ 6-week-old baby dies after being rushed to hospital

🔴 A six-week-old infant is dead

🔴 The baby was rushed to the hospital but it's not clear what happened

🔴 An active investigation is underway

PATERSON — An infant rushed to the hospital Thursday has died and the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office is investigating.

Around 6:18 a.m. on Thursday morning, someone on the second floor of a residence at 264 9th Avenue in Paterson called 911. The Paterson Fire Department responded to the call, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes.

Soon after they arrived at the building, first responders took a six-week-old infant to St. Joseph's University Medical Center.

The baby was pronounced dead at 6:56 a.m., according to Valdes.

The PCPO's Special Victims Unit is investigating. Valdes said that detectives with the unit responded to the hospital as part of their investigation.

The circumstances of the tragic death have not yet been disclosed. Officials said more information would be released at a later time.

Anyone who might have information about the incident is asked to contact the PCPO at 1-877-370-PCPO or 1-877-370-7276.

