Newark’s latest free money scheme is despicable (Opinion)

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka on Monday announced his latest plan to give free money to city residents, no strings attached.

They'll start with 30 lucky people and expand it to 400 by this coming fall. This idea would be considered fringe and extreme just a few months ago, even though it's been discussed for decades. Now it will be a reality in Newark within a few weeks.

The money comes with no strings attached, that means you don't need a disability or extenuating circumstance or emergency tragedy, most of which is called "life" and should be a personal responsibility or that of your family, friends or community. But we've become brain-washed into thinking it's somehow the role of government to take care of peoples' personal issues, including and especially their finances.

I am all for helping people. Helping folks and giving to people is one of the greatest joys of life, and a higher noble act. But when it comes from the instruments of government it can be corrosive and destructive to the soul. It’s not the purpose of government, and more and more people are have become so entitled and dependent that they forget that.

Plus what about the other needy people in the community that don’t get the money? The program only builds resentment and dependence.

This is the height of recklessness and actual cruelty; presuming a person is incapable of taking care of their most basic needs and robbing them of the dignity of human existence including that of struggle. To make people dependent on government with no accountability for their own well-being is stealing their dignity in exchange for money. It goes against, not only everything this country was built on, but also against what it means to be human.

It's presumed that with several generations of Americans already accustomed to welfare, that they've destroyed an entire segment of the populations' ability to function properly. With the social services and all of the money that goes with it, plagued with waste, fraud and abuse, Newark is bypassing the fraud and abuse components and just going for pure waste.

This time they're not just wasting money, but people's dignity and self-worth as well. If you're wondering why people seem to feel so entitled today, here's your answer.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.

New Jersey residents charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot More than a dozen people from New Jersey have been charged with involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.