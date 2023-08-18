Newark police search for car involved in hit-and-run of two juveniles

⚫ Have you seen this vehicle?

⚫ Police say it may be involved in the hit-and-run of two juveniles in Newark

NEWARK — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle in a pedestrian hit-and-run that occurred on Aug. 13.

At approximately 2:45 p.m., police responded to Pacific Street on a call of two juvenile pedestrians struck by a car, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé, via Facebook post.

While the young victims crossed the street by walking behind the suspect’s vehicle, the car went into reverse in the parking space, pinning the juveniles against another vehicle, according to the Facebook post.

Suspect vehicle (Newark NJ Department of Public Safety)

The driver initially got out of the car, but then got back in it and fled heading northbound on Pacific Street, according to Fragé.

The victims were taken to University Hospital for treatment, and are reportedly in stable condition.

Detectives said the suspected vehicle is a black Dodge pickup truck bearing a fictitious New Jersey license plate No. V95KMX.

Fragé urges anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or the whereabouts of this vehicle to call the Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS.

