Newark firefighters are fighting the forced vaccine (Opinion)

Despite the fact that COVID is not as deadly as the media wants people to believe...

Despite the fact that people who are younger than 70 , physically fit with a healthy lifestyle being nearly unaffected by the virus...

Despite the fact that the vaccine doesn't stop the spread of the virus nor does it stop a person from catching it...

Despite the fact that there are hundreds of thousands of reported vaccine injuries and well over 10,000 deaths reported through the federal government reporting system...

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka is forcing Newark's bravest to submit to the medical experiment or face consequences. Thankfully, firefighters are standing up and pushing back.

They will be gathering to let their voices be heard on Wednesday, September 5 at 11 a.m. Join them and other first responders at City Hall to let your voice be heard.

Despite the cancel culture hitting those of us who have spoken out against forced medical experimentation and unnecessary vaccinations for healthy people, government bureaucrats are empowered by ignorance and fear still being fueled by the media. Are you ready to fight back yet?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

