Newark burglar sets house on fire, jumps from balcony, cops say
NEWARK — An accused burglar threw flaming clothes at police and kicked an officer before jumping off a balcony Sunday night, authorities said.
Police said Naim Workman, 34, put lighter fluid on clothes to set a sofa on fire in the living room on the second floor of a house on Hobson Street around 9:50 p.m.
When police arrived, Workman threw the clothes at officers and jumped out a balcony.
Workman was arrested on charges of burglary, resisting arrest and aggravated assault upon a police officer with other charges pending.
He fought police "violently" on the ground before his arrest, according to RLS Metro Breaking News, which reported that Rutgers University-Newark police helped calm Workman at University Hospital.
The officers also received medical attention for smoke inhalation.
The fire remains under investigation by the Newark Fire Division's arson unit.
