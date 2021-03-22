Newark burglar sets house on fire, jumps from balcony, cops say

NEWARK — An accused burglar threw flaming clothes at police and kicked an officer before jumping off a balcony Sunday night, authorities said.

Police said Naim Workman, 34, put lighter fluid on clothes to set a sofa on fire in the living room on the second floor of a house on Hobson Street around 9:50 p.m.

When police arrived, Workman threw the clothes at officers and jumped out a balcony.

Workman was arrested on charges of burglary, resisting arrest and aggravated assault upon a police officer with other charges pending.

He fought police "violently" on the ground before his arrest, according to RLS Metro Breaking News, which reported that Rutgers University-Newark police helped calm Workman at University Hospital.

The officers also received medical attention for smoke inhalation.

The fire remains under investigation by the Newark Fire Division's arson unit.

A house on Hobson Street in Newark after a fire (RLS Metro Breaking News)

