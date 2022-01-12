New snowtubing park opens in New Jersey

Man, I wish they would have had this when I was a kid: a new, 5-acre snowtubing park is opening this week in New Jersey.

The new park is located at Mountain Creek Resort in Vernon and offers slopes for tubing for people of all ages; well, almost: you have to be at least 5 to ride. There are different hills for different skill levels, from beginner to expert.

If you’re not familiar with snowtubing, you basically sit in a big innertube and slide down a snowy hill. It’s a great winter activity for those of us too clumsy to ski. It’s like sledding, but they transport you up the hill.

Some of the rules at Mountain Creek include: you must sit in the tube, no face-first tubing; one rider per tube; no linking tubes; and all riders must be at least 42 inches tall and at least 5 years old. It costs $30 for two hours of riding and reservations in advance are required.

The snowtubing park is open on Thursdays 4 to 8 p.m., Fridays through Sundays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and closed Mondays through Wednesdays. The tubing hills are located in the Cobblestone Village portion of the resort. For tickets/reservations, go here.

Mountain Creek is not the only tubing park in the area, of course; some of the others within driving distance are:

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

The Blizzard of '96 Revisited: Snow totals for every NJ county The Blizzard of '96 shut down the New Jersey Turnpike for the first time in the road's history. Thousands of people were left without power and heat for days. The National Guard even had to be brought in to rescue State Troopers. Anyone in the Northeast who lived through it will never forget it.



Counting down New Jersey's top 15 weather stories of 2021