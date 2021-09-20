Beer me with some of that new Sam Adams limited edition beer!

You can say that in New Jersey but not in 15 other states.

Have you heard about this new beer from Sam Adams?

The new beer — scheduled to hit stores and bars on October 11 — is called Utopias.

According to Sam Adams, the beer is a "blend of batches" aged up to 24 years and is "aged in a variety of barrels including new Scandinavian Aquavit barrels as well as a portion of the final blend aged in Moscat barrels, a first time for the beer."

As for the taste, Sam Adams says Utopias is "a deep rich malty smoothness reminiscent of a Vintage Port, Cognac, or Fine Sherry."

CNN reports that the beer is actually contains a whopping "28% alcohol by volume, more than five times the potency of typical U.S. brews."

That fact makes in illegal to sell the beer in 15 states: "Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont or West Virginia."

Don't worry, New Jersey, Utopias is apparently coming your way!

Wait! The price?

Guess!

Nope, too low.

According to CNN, the going rate for Utopias "$240 for 25.4-ounce bottle."

