If I asked you what dog is New Jersey's favorite, you'd probably say yours. But an article in thedelite.com says according to Joybird, which analyzed Google trends and American Kennel Club data, the most popular dog in New Jersey is the Maltese.

The article says, "The tiny Maltese (it weighs less than seven pounds) is top of the list for dog owners in New Jersey. It makes a great family pet, as it’s an alert watchdog that’s always willing to impress on the agility course. It is also a relatively low shedder."

I can vouch for half of that since my dog "Fluffy" is a Maltichon, which is half Maltese and half Bichon. Fluffy's about 15 pounds, doesn't shed, and has a humanistic personality and can also predict football games. Hey, what do you want? Fluffy's a Jersey dog!

Also in the article,

"A 2019 survey carried out by organic dog treat company Riley’s Organics 52% of respondents admitted to kissing their dog more than their partner, and 52% of these said they would rather sleep in bed with their dog than their partner."

I can also vouch for that! One of the traits of my dog Fluffy is to find that place on the bed, that's comfortable for everyone but me. He totally respects my wife's space, but mine not so much. Many a night I wake up with a cramp in my leg that matches the cramp he usually puts in my style.

While the Maltese is the favorite dog of New Jersey, if you're looking for the most favorite dog in the entire United States, that would be the Labrador Retriever according to the article.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.