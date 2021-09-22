New Jersey’s best pet stores (Opinion)

Yes, I support breeders and pet stores. The all-out assault on legal businesses based on the emotion stemming from radical animal activists must be stopped.

In every business and industry there are a few bad actors who bring shame to an otherwise excellent economic interaction. The problem is that the click-bait media fuels the worst of humanity making the "solution" worse than the outlier incidents where animals are mistreated.

Our family has had rescue dogs and I'm not discouraging people from helping homeless and unwanted animals. But breeders play an important role. Many families want to know the specific breed of the animal they are bringing home, interaction with children, other pets, etc. How about special- needs kids who could benefit greatly from the right animal to match their needs?

All in all, I stand with our great pet store owners in New Jersey. You've heard me talk about my friends at Pet Center NJ for months. Check them out and see how they can match you and your family with the perfect pet.

Remember, puppies are awesome!

What's your favorite pet store in New Jersey? Do you agree that we need a balance of rescue and stores in order to empower families to have the perfect pet for them? If so, hit me up on the free NJ 101.5 App and let me know!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

