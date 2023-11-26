NJ dog had a little too much to drink for Thanksgiving

Here's something you don't hear about every day. It's one thing when a dog's owner has a little too much to drink, but it's another when the dog joins in the fun.

Now before anyone gets bent out of shape over this, it's important to point out that the dog owner was not actively sharing a drink with their best friend. In fact, it was the owner's best friend who got himself into a little trouble sneaking a drink.

According to ABC 7, A South Jersey dog "used a window seat to jump up on the counter to get at the booze." He apparently chewed open the cap and had a good old time enjoying his very own happy hour.

When the owner found the dog, he was stumbling and could barely walk. According to ABC 7, "A bottle of Baileys was on the floor and a bottle of vodka was knocked over on the counter with the cap half off."

Owner Mary called the vet for her dog, Jack, for something most of us wouldn't think we'd ever have to call the vet for. Can you imagine?

Look at the bright side, at least the dog didn't have to drive home. Just a stumble up the hallway while crashing into the walls.

The good news is, Jack the dog will be perfectly OK. after a thorough check-up by the vet, Jack was given the all-clear. No health issues as a result of having too good of time.

And of course, leave it to a Jersey dog to have a few too many. Don't worry, Jack, many of us have been there. Just glad to hear you got through your hangover and are back to your old self once again.

Check out the video below.

Animals gone wild in NJ: Turkeys, tigers, snakes, bears and more The best of animal encounters — real and a few rumored — from around New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Scary, giant, invasive spider's arrival now imminent for NJ What to know, and what to do when it finally arrives in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.