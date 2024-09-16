New Jerseyans have very ambitious bucket lists

✔️ Go backstage in a Broadway theatre

✔️ Visit Los Angeles, CA

✔️ Finish writing this article.

Currently, those are the items on my bucket list.

But what about you?

Choice Mutual just put out a study to get some insight into what people in different states across the U.S. include on their bucket list of things they want to do, places they want to visit, or other thrilling activities they hope to experience.

Overall, we discovered the average American bucket list has 19 items to check off. Additionally, the average person has already checked off about 20% of the things they listed.

Apparently, we in the Garden State are very ambitious, with the second longest bucket list in America, only Wisconsin on average had a longer list than us.

Wisconsin’s average length of their buck lists was 24.92 items, while we averaged 24.32 items.

The top 10 bucket list items in New Jersey

🔟 Build a house

9️⃣ Retire early

8️⃣ Camping

7️⃣ Visit all 50 U.S. states

6️⃣ Visit specific landmarks in North America

5️⃣ Travel via cruise

4️⃣ Buy a vacation home

What better place than the Jersey shore?

3️⃣ Learn a new language

Don’t we already have our own New Jersey language? “Take this jug handle.” “D’Jeet?” “Twenty. Regular. Cash.”, etc.

2️⃣ Become a millionaire

Soon, that will be the only way you’ll be able to live here.

1️⃣ Visit specific landmarks in Europe

According to the study, New Jersey residents report having already checked off one fifth of their bucket list items and about 39% are confident they will eventually complete every item on their list.

You can Choice Mutual’s entire study here.

Hey, look at that: I can cross one of my items off my bucket list!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

