New Jersey women handle breakups MUCH better than guys

Ladies, we’ve got one thing going for us. According to a new study it takes us less time to get over a breakup of a relationship than men in the Garden State.

This, according to research done by a site called Dating News, which carried out a survey of 3,000 people across the U.S. to find out how long it really takes people to get over a breakup.

More specifically, they aimed to find out whether the healing process varies by gender.

As it turns out, it does.

New Jersey women take, on average, 11 weeks to recover from a breakup. This seems like a reasonable time frame, as they may rely on their social circles to stay active and distracted, which helps them move forward.

On the other hand, men from New Jersey took an average of 13 weeks, or just over three months.

What helps you move on after a breakup?

🔴 49% of respondents say spending time with friends and family.

🔴 26% recommend focusing on work or hobbies.

🔴 12% turned to working out.

🔴 4% say you should try seeking therapy or counseling.

🔴 2% said traveling or taking a break helps.

Some other insights from Dating News:

Some people went to extremes to get over a breakup, however, with 8% throwing themselves into a rebound or revenge relationship; nearly a quarter (23%) getting a drastic image makeover, such as a new haircut or tattoo.

For those looking to accelerate the process of getting over someone, 50% said that deleting all traces of their ex (e.g. photos, social media, even furniture) helped make it quicker, while 32% voted for hooking up with someone new straightaway.

A further eight percent subscribed to dating apps the very day of the breakup.

Almost one third said they regretted how fast they had moved on from a breakup. So if you find yourself in this situation any time soon, make sure to give yourself an appropriate amount of time to heal.

