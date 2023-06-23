Do you know her? NJ Transit cops trying to solve cold case from 2008

🔴 NJ Transit police are still trying to solve a cold case from 15 years ago

🔴 They hope that released photos will help to identify a mystery woman

BRIELLE — The NJTransit Police Department continues to investigate a cold case from 15 years ago in Monmouth County.

They hope that newly released photos of jewelry and clothing, plus a very detailed sketch will help in identifying the mystery woman who was struck by a train in Brielle in the early morning hours of June 15, 2008.

The victim, a Caucasian female, possibly of Northeastern European descent, was estimated to be between 18 and 30 years old at the time she was struck around 1:38 a.m. by a North Jersey Coast Line train, according to NJ Transit police.

The unidentified woman was said to be approximately 115 to 130 lbs., 5’2” to 5’5” in height, with fair skin, light brown or blonde hair, and blue or green eyes.

When she was found, she was wearing a red colored, long sleeve sweatshirt with a white undershirt-style T-shirt over it, a white long-sleeve shirt wrapped around her waist, white socks, and white/black striped Adidas sneakers, according to the police department’s Facebook page.

The victim also had short fingernails painted silver with white lines that come to a point. She had small scars on both hands and a surgical scar on her lower abdomen approximately two inches long. She had no tattoos.

The woman was also in possession of a brown or black tote bag with the words “New York” written on it. Inside the tote bag was a blue sweatshirt with a winter scene on it, black jeans with a zipper on both sides of the waist, a sun hat with blue flowers, a black and white bandana, and a blue and yellow scarf with yellow flowers.

She was also wearing a set of blue rosary beads and a wooden bracelet with religious Saints on it.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Tropeano at 973- 491-8634 or email mtropeano@njtransit.com.

