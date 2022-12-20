NJ Reentry needs winter donations for prisoner release program

The New Jersey Reentry Corporation (NJRC), a non-profit agency chaired by former New Jersey Governor Jim McGreevey, aims to remove all barriers to employment for citizens returning from jail or prison.

“I am most grateful for your commitment, dedication and hard work to the 15,000+ people we are privileged to serve,” McGreevey said.

For those who share the mission and values of NJRC, McGreevey is thankful for the those supporting the transformative power of second chances, while providing individuals with the tools necessary to transform their lives.

But he still needs the state’s help.

The NJRC is in dire need of winter donations for people being released from prison, jail, and addiction treatment, and for the state’s struggling veterans.

Donations will be accepted at the Governor’s Reentry Training and Employment Center, located at 195 Campus Drive, Kearny from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

NJ Reentry Christmas party (Photo Credit: NJ Reentry) NJ Reentry Christmas party (Photo Credit: NJ Reentry) loading...

Some items needed include new backpacks, facial and body products, dental and hair products, feminine hygiene products, new undergarments, new clothes, new coats and jackets, new hats and gloves, new sneakers, new socks, pens and journals, and flashlights.

Used clothing will not be accepted.

“It is difficult to come home from addiction treatment, prison, or even military service without family and financial support. It can be cold and difficult during the holidays, particularly in winter. To contribute a new jacket or even underwear and hygiene products helps give a sense of new beginnings, self-worth, and cleanliness,” McGreevey said.

The non-profit has also held several Christmas parties for their participants’ children, where more than 2,500 toys were distributed.

These celebrations have helped build stronger, more caring families, he said.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.