New Jersey ranks 3rd for mental and physical well-being

This is a nice feather in New Jersey’s cap: according to a new study, we rank third in the nation for mental and physical well-being.

It may seem like everybody in the state is angry and in a hurry, but apparently, we’re pretty happy.

The study, conducted by medical marijuana doctors, Leafwell, examined various health indicators for each state, including factors such as physical inactivity, frequent mental distress, and life expectancy. An overall health score was calculated for each state out of 100, leading to a ranking based on these critical health metrics.

New Jersey’s score is pretty impressive: 80.1; behind only Massachusetts (83), and Hawaii (91.4).

AaronAmat AaronAmat loading...

The report says that New Jersey is:

celebrated for its picturesque coastal landmarks and robust healthcare infrastructure, achieving a score of 80.1 out of 100. 94% of the seven million residents in the area benefit from convenient access to exercise opportunities, residing near parks or recreation facilities. This achievement is the highest percentage among U.S. regions, surpassing the national average of 79%. Moreover, only 13% of the population reports frequent mental distress, contributing to a favorable mental health landscape.

Instructor Taking Exercise Class Catherine Yeulet loading...

The data was compiled by using information from the Wisconsin County Health Ratings.

Commenting on the study, Mitchell L. Doucette, Ph.D., M.S., Director of Research at Leafwell said,

As we delve into the intricacies of each state's health metrics, it becomes evident that factors such as access to exercise opportunities, median household income, and mental health resources play pivotal roles in shaping the well-being of communities.

KEEP READING: 15 Natural Ways to Improve Your Sleep

LOOK: 20 tips to help your houseplants survive the winter

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.