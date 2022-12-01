New Jersey police officers are never off duty
A 78-year-old man is alive today thanks to the quick action and situational awareness of an off-duty Seaside Park Police Officer.
This past weekend, Seaside Park Officer Ryan Stack was traveling on Route 37 in Toms River when he came upon a serious accident scene. An elderly driver had a medical episode and crashed through the median and several traffic signals poles.
The officer was traveling and came upon the accident, promptly exited his vehicle and with an assist from a few good samaritans, broke the crash victim's car window to quickly extract the driver from the wrecked car. EMTs and members of the Toms River Police department arrived on the scene to revive the man and get him safely transported to Community Medical Hospital.
Thanks to the quick action, courage, and training of officer Ryan Stack, the man will be able to live another holiday with family and friends.
Another stark reminder that police officers are never truly off-duty. They are often called upon to use their strength and skills to come to the aid of complete strangers.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.
