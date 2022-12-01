New Jersey police officers are never off duty

A 78-year-old man is alive today thanks to the quick action and situational awareness of an off-duty Seaside Park Police Officer.

This past weekend, Seaside Park Officer Ryan Stack was traveling on Route 37 in Toms River when he came upon a serious accident scene. An elderly driver had a medical episode and crashed through the median and several traffic signals poles.

The officer was traveling and came upon the accident, promptly exited his vehicle and with an assist from a few good samaritans, broke the crash victim's car window to quickly extract the driver from the wrecked car. EMTs and members of the Toms River Police department arrived on the scene to revive the man and get him safely transported to Community Medical Hospital.

Thanks to the quick action, courage, and training of officer Ryan Stack, the man will be able to live another holiday with family and friends.

Another stark reminder that police officers are never truly off-duty. They are often called upon to use their strength and skills to come to the aid of complete strangers.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.

All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.