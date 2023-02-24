Need to go to the NJ MVC on Saturday? You’re out of luck

🚗 All MVC licensing centers in NJ will be closed

🚗 Affected customers will receive courtesy return passes

🚗 Not all MVC services are affected

TRENTON — If you had plans to go to any of the motor vehicle commission licensing centers in New Jersey on Saturday, Feb. 25, you’re out of luck.

The NJMVC reports that it will be unable to process driver’s license or permit transactions at all licensing centers on Saturday due to required Verizon network maintenance to the nationwide system that connects all motor vehicle agencies across the U.S.

The Verizon network maintenance will impact the operations of the National Highway Transportation Safety Agency’s Problem Driver Problem System.

Customers with appointments at NJMVC Licensing Centers on Feb. 25 will receive a notification either by email or text that their appointments have been canceled and offered courtesy return passes.

The passes will allow affected customers to be serviced as walk-in customers at the licensing center where their appointment was scheduled through Saturday, March 11.

These customers can return at any time that is convenient, and they will be serviced simply by showing their notice of cancellation.

All NJMVC Vehicle Centers, however, will remain open on Saturday, Feb. 25. Online services at njmvc.gov are unaffected as well.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

