If you’re a traveler, you know the importance of motels. They’re budget-friendly and give you a place to stay while you try to get to your destination.

Whether it’s a vacation destination or just a last-minute late-night stop, motels certainly have their place. Just make sure it’s not owned by someone named “Bates,” am I right?

Horror movie references aside, did you know that New Jersey is home to three of the top 150 budget-friendly motel locations in America?

A study was recently conducted by Bad Credit to identify where the best motels in America can be found.

They asked respondents to rate where the best motels are in the U.S., according to their own experiences. Specifically, they were looking for the hidden gems that provide exceptional value and comfort at a budget-friendly price.

Lambertville is a picturesque town on the Delaware River, known for its vibrant arts scene and historic charm. Motels here offer cozy accommodations for those enjoying the local galleries, shops, and scenic riverfront.

Cape May is a historic seaside town known for its Victorian architecture and beautiful beaches. The motels in Cape May provide a charming stay for visitors exploring the local shops, restaurants, and waterfront activities.

Spring Lake is a quaint town on the Jersey Shore, known for its beautiful beaches and charming downtown. The motels in Spring Lake provide comfortable stays for visitors exploring the local parks, shops, and waterfront activities.

You can read Bad Credit’s full list of budget-friendly motel locations here.

