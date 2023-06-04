New Jersey is home to one of America’s best towns for family reunions

So many people say it, and they are exactly right. There is nothing more important than family. And here in New Jersey, we take our family life very seriously. That's why we're such big fans of family reunions.

I'd like to think of all of us here in New Jersey as one big happy family, of course as long as you don't count the way we treat each other on the Parkway. That is not necessarily the behavior of a big happy family.

But one thing we do take very seriously is the time we spend with our family. It's never enough time, but we do love every minute of it.

Not only is New Jersey a wonderful state for families, but it's also a great state for family reunions. As a matter of fact, we have one of the best places to have a family reunion in the whole nation right here in the Garden State.

The nice folks at Taste of Home listed the best place for a family reunion in every single state in the nation, and here's the one they chose for New Jersey.

Their choice turns out to be the same place that always seems to get the Garden State nod on lists like these. This town has been named the most beautiful, most fun, best beaches, best boardwalk, and best town for a family vacation in recent memory, so why not the best place for a family reunion?

Congratulations to Cape May for getting yet another (and well-deserved honor) as the best place in New Jersey to have a family reunion.

