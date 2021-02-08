New Jersey is great dating — if you can afford it, report finds

Personal finance website WalletHub's report 2021's Best and Worst States for Singles finds that New Jersey is the 11th best state for romance and fun.

The ranking is based on the number of attractions and places to go on a date.

Wallethub analyst Jill Gonzalez said the state also did well when it came to dating opportunities, with a considerable amount of single adults, evenly balanced among gender.

"It's good to have like-minded people around. There's a lot of online and mobile dating opportunities," said Gonzalez.

Like most things in New Jersey, dating here is expensive. Gonzalez said everything from a high average beer and wine price to high costs for haircuts and manicures.

New York ranked 5th, ranking first for romance and fun and second for dating opportunities. Pennsylvania fared better as the third best state for single adults. It ranked second in romance and fun and in the top 10 for dating opportunities. However, Gonzalez said both New York and Pennsylvania, like New Jersey, could do better when it comes to dating economics.

Florida is the best state for singles. Texas is second followed by Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and New York. New Mexico is the worst state for singles followed by West Virginia, North Dakota, Hawaii and Arkansas.