New Jersey has one of the biggest TikTok problems in the U.S.

I have to admit that I’m not on TikTok. It doesn’t seem to be aimed at me. But when it comes to TikTok, apparently I’m in the minority. A new study says New Jersey is the fifth most addicted state to the social media platform.

The ranking, created by QR Code Generator QRFY analyzed nationwide Google search volume behind 28 keywords related to TikTok – including "TikTok App," "TikTok dances," "TikTok songs" — to identify which states are most obsessed with the social media app.

This volume was then scaled against each state’s population to determine where is searching for TikTok content the most - and where isn’t as interested.

Photo by Alexander Shatov on Unsplash Photo by Alexander Shatov on Unsplash loading...

In 2019 and 2020, the social media platform TikTok rapidly gained popularity, fueled by its addictive content and personalized algorithm. However, a recent survey from Surfshark found that 77.7% of US Generation Z users feel addicted to scrolling the app.

It’s clear that some parts of the U.S. are more TikTok-obsessed than others, with the average monthly searches per 100k residents ranging from 2,252 to 5,202, depending on the state.

In fifth place with 4,872 searches each month per 100K residents, New Jersey has been revealed as another state that is clearly obsessed with TikTok.

Icons for the smartphone apps TikTok and WeChat Icons for the smartphone apps TikTok and WeChat (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File) loading...

California is the most obsessed, followed by Nevada, New York, and Georgia.

Wyoming cares the least about TikTok, along with Montana and Vermont.

TikTok’s short, engaging videos lend themselves to addiction, plus their algorithm is notoriously good at understanding your preferences and serving you content you'll love. Whether you're a foodie, a gamer, or a dog lover, you'll find a steady stream of videos tailored to your interests.

Dumb and Dangerous Internet Challenges Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski

Movies With Surprising Rotten Tomatoes Scores You might be shocked by the scores that these movies got from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.