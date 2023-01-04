New Jersey golfers have a new high-tech way to improve

If you’re looking to improve you golf game and score better on the course when the weather warms up, this could be a new option to consider.

What is being described as the first high-tech indoor golf training center in the nation has opened right here in New Jersey

The Golfzon Range by Leadbetter in Little Ferry, New Jersey, offers what is described as “a blend of self-learning, live instruction and unrestricted range time for golfers of all levels.”

A gym for golf ⛳

According to Benedict Riches, the CEO of Golfzon Leadbetter, the facility “will be the equivalent of a gym for golf- a dedicated place to train your golf swing.”

“We’ve taught golfers of every ability all over the world but always at a golf course," he said. "Now we can take that same knowledge and use Golfzon technology to offer it in more convenient locations.”

According to world-renowned golf instructor David Leadbetter, the Golfzon Range will help golfers improve their swing more quickly.

Courtesy Golfzon Range by Leadbetter Courtesy Golfzon Range by Leadbetter loading...

Learn more quickly 🏌️‍♀️

“Our research shows that golfers learn the golf swing faster indoors than at an outdoor range or on a course so this facility is a big step forward in how we teach the game,” Leadbetter said.

During a grand opening event on Dec. 15, Golfzon Range was officially opened by Leadbetter, the founder of Golfzon Leadbetter and Little Ferry Mayor Mauro Reguseo.

Golfzon Range is equipped with 22 Golfzon Driving Range simulators designed specifically for individual practice and private lessons, using 3D AI swing analysis, and group classes.

Golfers will be able to learn and practice different kinds of shots, including sloping lies. With Leadbetter instruction on hand and instant feedback from cameras and shot data, golfers will have the opportunity to fine-tune their game and solidify their swing changes.

The company said you can try Golfzon Range for free at golfzonrange.com/freepass, or by calling 201-983-0215.

Golfzon Range by Leadbetter is located at 260 Bergen Turnpike, Little Ferry, NJ 07643

David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.