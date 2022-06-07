New Jersey gets sued and it’s about time (Opinion)

It's going to be a great, but long night tonight.

As you know, I have been hard at work building a grassroots organization to promote "Common Sense" policies across NJ. We have now topped 48,000 members and are represented in all 21 counties.

Many members are volunteering their personal time to help candidates across the state and tonight I'm going to thank as many as I can in person.

Our starting point is going to be in Hackensack where the local Republicans are supporting former U.S. Marine, Nick De Gregorio for Congress.

(Nick De Gregorio for Congress) (Nick De Gregorio for Congress) loading...

The next stop, we'll make our way west to Montville to check in on the team supporting the re-election of Commissioner Tom Mastrangelo.

Then we'll hit the headquarters of Rik Mehta...

(Photo: Rik Mehta) (Photo: Rik Mehta) loading...

Mike Crispi...

Mike Crispi and Roger Stone (Mike Crispi on Facebook) Mike Crispi and Roger Stone (Mike Crispi on Facebook) loading...

Ian Smith...

attachment-attachment-Ian-Smith loading...

and Phil Rizzo to round out a busy night!

Pastor Philip Rizzo (Photo: Valery Phalon Photography) Pastor Philip Rizzo (Photo: Valery Phalon Photography) loading...

Of course, with all of this activity and hundreds of thousands of New Jerseyans making their way to the polls, you have to ask, are elections in NJ fair? Do all legal votes count? How many fraudulent votes are cast?

Joining me on the show this primary Election Day was Christian Adams who is the President of the Public Interest Legal Foundation.

They are suing the state of New Jersey over what they have correctly described as a mess regarding our voter rolls.

In addition to more than 2,000 people who are 105 years or older, there are literally tens of thousands of mistakes, maybe more across the state. That includes people listed without a date of birth and others registered as many as five different times in multiple locations.

There is no way to know how many people are registered in multiple places by mistake because they moved, or on purpose to vote several times. The good news is that according to the 1993 law referred to as "Motor Voter," voter information must be accessible to the public.

Christian explained that they are suing to expose the mess with the hopes that NJ officials will actually clean up their act. He compared the NJ Voter Registration lists to not brushing your teeth for a month. Gross. Clogged. A real mess.

They have had success in other cases in other states where election officials were embarrassed by the mess and settled by showing that they cleaned up the rolls.

It's a stretch to think that anyone in the NJ government would be embarrassed by their incompetence as we have been suffering under ignorance and incompetence for decades regarding the Department of Labor and Motor Vehicle Commission. And this is the same government that thought it was appropriate for taxpayers to fund tampons in middle school boys' rooms.

That said, a court decision in favor of cleaning up the rolls may be exactly what we need to get NJ on track to counting ALL LEGAL votes.

