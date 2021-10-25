New Jersey city makes list of best places to retire

When I saw that US News had a list of the best places to retire, I didn’t think I’d find any of them from New Jersey; after all, we’ve heard so many people talk about getting out of New Jersey to retire because it’s so expensive here. But, lo and behold, there at #37, was…Trenton.

Now, 37 isn’t all that high, and it’s the only New Jersey city in the top 100, but, still, it’s nice to see Trenton on a list for something good.

Why is Trenton a good place to retire?

According to US News: The diverse, scenic Trenton metro area mixes the old and new. With a history that predates the founding of the U.S., New Jersey’s capital city was the location of Revolutionary War battles and is home to a number of museums. Yet, it still has a variety of modern attractions and entertainment, and its proximity to the Delaware River means locals can participate in aquatic sports and enjoy an assortment of wildlife.

It is also noted that Trenton is close to Philadelphia, New York, Atlantic City, and the Jersey Shore and that there are plenty of highways to get around. It is also noted that Trenton has a high poverty rate but that surrounding areas are more affluent.

In other US News rankings, Trenton had previously ranked #20 in most dangerous places to live and #24 in most expensive cities to live.

The top five places in the US to retire, according to US News, are:

Sarasota, FL Naples, FL Daytona Beach, FL Melbourne, FL Lancaster, PA

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

