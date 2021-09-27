New Jersey Cannabis Convention returns to Atlantic City

Last year, the citizens of New Jersey overwhelmingly voted to legalize cannabis in the state, becoming the 14th state to do so. While we are still waiting to be able to buy it, plenty of people and organizations are moving ahead to prepare for that day.

The second annual Cannabis Convention will be held this weekend (Oct. 2 & 3) at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City. Event organizers say it is the state’s largest gathering of industry professionals and those looking to use the adult recreation market.

As quoted in the Courier Post, “NJCANN is designed for industry leaders, advocates, entrepreneurs, career and knowledge seekers, and the canna-curious to come together to learn and meet the people paving the way for New Jersey,” New England Cannabis Convention Founder and President Marc Shepard said.

The New England Cannabis Convention is the parent organization that presents the convention. According to their website: “NECANN has been developing resource hubs for the rapidly growing Cannabis industry since 2014. Engaging, learning, and expanding market opportunities for entrepreneurs, investors, educators, patients, advocates, and consumers.”

Some of the featured talks include: Political and Business History of Marijuana in the U.S.; The Future of Cannabis in NJ: State Residents Surveyed Ahead of 2020 Legalization; 3 Things You NEED To Know Before Applying for a Cannabis Business License in New Jersey; Political and Business History of Marijuana in the U.S.; Navigating Cannabis Legalization in the Workplace; and Atlantic City's Balancing Act: How Cannabis Opportunities, Tourism and Social Justice Intersect.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

