New Jersey burger chain coming to a town near you

In a state that is famous for its diversity of ethnic foods of all kinds, we are also home to one of the best real burger chains in the country.

Clearly a step above fast-food, barely-burger joints, 30 Burgers is opening its latest location in Hoboken this month.

You may not be familiar with 30 Burgers, but they've been around since 2014 and growing steadily.

Most burger chains offer a variety of their basic burgers, but nothing like 30 Burgers.

They offer some choices that burger aficionados have only fantasized about in their wildest dreams.

How about a Gyro Burger? That one features fresh ground turkey, feta cheese, grilled gyro strips, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and tzatziki sauce on a Miami onion bun.

I'm in on that one alone, but there are many more. Twenty-nine more to be exact.

They feature a couple of varieties dedicated to famous places, like the Trenton Burger. It's grilled pork roll piled high with melted American cheese & ketchup on a deli bun.

The Philly Burger is 4 ounces of Philly steak, sautéed onions, American cheese, ketchup & mayo on a freshly baked deli bun.

The list is enough to make your mouth water before you get through the first five.

Just so you won't get bored with their huge and creative selection, number 30 is a different burger of the month.

With nearly a dozen locations already in Central and North Jersey, there's one coming to Hillsborough next and soon there might be one near you.

It's America's classic handheld food, but it took a Jersey company to bring it to a whole new level.

