New invasive fish threatens NJ – Flood water may help it advance

It feels like New Jersey can't catch a break when it comes to invasive species. Each year seems to bring in something new for varying reasons.

A few years ago, the Spotted Lanternfly made its way to The Garden State. Although it does pose a threat to New Jersey's agriculture, the damage so far hasn't been as bad as originally feared.

Ironically, the lanternfly's preferred tree to lay its eggs on is yet another invasive species, the Tree of Heaven. It's essentially the case of one invasive species posing a threat to another invasive species.

And then, another insect has been found to be making its way to The Garden State. A giant spider, to be exact, that's working its way to us from the south.

Before we take a closer look at that, there's yet another invasive species that poses a threat to New Jersey. And unlike an insect, this one has the potential to wreak havoc in New Jersey's waterways.

What is the Blue Catfish?

The blue catfish is a native fish to parts of the United States. The Mississippi and Missouri Rivers, for example, are prime waterways to find them.

But it's not just found in those regions. According to noaa.gov, "blue catfish are native to the Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Rio Grande river basins." They're also stocked in regions that are native to it.

Although the blue catfish does belong in the United States, not all regions welcome it. According to noaa.gov, the blue catfish was introduced just south of us in the Chesapeake Bay, an area that rather not have it.

How does it migrate?

One big question is how the blue catfish is able to migrate. Although it can be introduced to new habitats, it also has the ability to travel on its own.

At one time, experts believed the blue catfish could only live in freshwater. However, it proved it could also survive in water that mixes with salt.

That's what has allowed it to expand and continue its migration to other areas. Blue catfish have the ability to adjust from freshwater to brackish water, then back again.

Although the blue catfish in the Chesapeake Bay was introduced into rivers that feed into the watershed, its proven ability to survive and adapt has allowed it to travel even further.

What's the danger?

Whenever a species is introduced into an area it's not native to, it becomes invasive. And that's precisely the case when it comes to the Chesapeake Bay.

Unlike native species such as the channel catfish, blue catfish can grow many times larger. According to noaa.gov, "while adults usually grow to be less than 2 feet long, they can grow to be 5 feet long and weigh more than 100 pounds."

Because of its large size, the blue catfish is able to suck up many of the native species of fish that already exist within the region. And that's precisely what's happening as the blue catfish continues to move into new rivers and streams.

According to NJ Spotlight News, "Pennsylvania and New Jersey are bracing for an invasion that has already upended marine ecosystems in Virginia and Maryland."

Proximity to New Jersey?

Although the Chesapeake Bay might seem quite far away from The Garden State geographically, it's actually more connected than some might realize.

The Chesapeake and Delaware Canal, or C&D Canal, connects the bay to the Deleware River. From there, the blue catfish can continue its way into the Delaware River watershed.

According to NJ Spotlight News, a photo was taken in 2021 "of a blue catfish that was caught in Salem County’s Lower Alloways Creek, a Delaware River tributary that is south of the C&D Canal and close to where the river turns into the Delaware Bay."

Canals in New Jersey

As the blue catfish continues to migrate, there are fears of it furthering its progress into The Garden State. Canals, in particular, are one way it can continue its forward progress.

From the Delaware River, it's possible the blue catfish can enter the Delaware and Raritan Canal. From there, it can make its way into the Raritan River, and thus introduce itself into another area of New Jersey.

As mentioned above, New Jersey and Pennsylvania are bracing for an invasion, and manmade canals are one way the blue catfish can link from one part of the state to the next.

Closeup of high water flooding on neighborhood street. KSwinicki ThinkStock loading...

Flooding Impact

Flooding is another way invasive species, such as the blue catfish, can spread from one region to the next. The flooding waters allow more links to waterways that would otherwise not exist.

Floods not only connect rivers and lakes but also canals and saltwater bays. And with the blue catfish able to adapt to salt-mixed water, it makes the spread of the species much more likely.

And with species such as the blue catfish able to lay more than 20,000 eggs per female, it makes it more likely that the fish will be here to stay.

What can we do in New Jersey?

Although blue catfish have turned entire ecosystems upside down, it's not entirely all bad news. The upside of having blue catfish in New Jersey is that they're incredibly good to eat.

That's great news since fishing them could, in theory, be good for our economy. And as long as enough of them can be caught, it's possible anglers could help keep the population in check.

For now, it's not a major issue. But with the blue catfish already spotted in parts of New Jersey along the Delaware River, it's only a matter of time before we see more of them.

Click/tap here to learn more about the impact in the Chesapeake Bay watershed and a possible look at what to expect in New Jersey.

More invasive species are on the way

It's not just what's in the water we need to worry about. Another invasive species migrating from a similar area is also on its way to New Jersey.

