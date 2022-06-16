New Australian Café to open in New Jersey

Jersey City is home to a pretty eclectic lineup of restaurants and coffee shops, but I’d never heard of an Australian one before now. Wattle Café has opened in Jersey City near the Grove Street PATH station.

If you’re thinking you’ll be able to order roasted kangaroo or deep fried dingo, however, you’ll be disappointed. Wattle is more in the health food side of cafes. According to their website:

Wattle is your local cafe, serving up Australian vibes. And yes we do serve waffles but not just any waffles. We serve superfood waffles. Think Keto, Gluten-Free, Vegan, and Matcha to name but a few different types of waffles we scratch make.

@wattlecafenyc via Instagram @wattlecafenyc via Instagram loading...

According to a press release, Wattle takes American classics and puts a spin on them.

They assert that Wattle is “where taste meets health.”

Founder Ana Ivkosic told Patch.com, "With this focus we have created a menu that offers keto, gluten free, vegan and sugar free food options.”

There are two existing Wattle locations, one in Murray Hill and one in Manhattan. Their New York stores offer things like all sorts of Acai bowls, superfood waffles, breakfast sandwiches (featuring cage free eggs, organic toast and the like) and something called a “Down Under Truffle Smash”:

Avocado smash, lemon juice, feta, radish, sunflower seeds, micro greens and crushed red pepper, on a multigrain toast sandwich, topped with wild smoked salmon and served alongside 2 truffled, scrambled cage free eggs. Garnished with some tomato slices.

@wattlecafenyc via Instagram @wattlecafenyc via Instagram loading...

They are also very proud of their coffee: Our Coffee Roaster, Abbotsford Road is an award winning US based Roaster which has roots in Australia. Together we have created flavours for you to ensure you have a wonderful experience in each cup of coffee.

The new Jersey City location is located at 351 Marin Blvd.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey. If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions:

New Jersey's license plate designs through the years