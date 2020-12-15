Neighbors helping neighbors in Old Bridge

There were many grassroots efforts that popped up at the beginning of the pandemic to help feed people in need who lost their jobs here in New Jersey. One such effort in Old Bridge has continued to help out families through the summer, then helping with back-to-school needs and even Thanksgiving dinners. Now they're looking for Old Bridge residents to volunteer to deliver donated food for families in need on Christmas.

The families have been fully vetted and are legitimately in need. One of our loyal listeners, George Gough, has reached out to us to spread the word and get much needed items to these families in time for Christmas. It's called Old Bridge Neighbors Unite and George has made it easy to reach out and help in any way that people in Old Bridge can.

There are a lot more people in need around our state that never thought they would be in this position still nine months after the crisis started, bet there are. There is a lot of stress and suffering in so many ways that most Americans, and especially here in New Jersey, never thought they'd be dealing with. We all have to count our blessings and do what we can to help each other, and we'll all be better for it when we come out of this. AND WE WILL COME OUT OF THIS. I know, that time can't come soon enough. Giving is one of the best ways we can feel better and we could all use a little something right now to feel good. Here's the link if you'd like to be one of the 21 lucky people to be able to help out some needy families this holiday season.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.