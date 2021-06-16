Need to get vaccinated? Union County has pop-up clinics available

Union County is now providing pop-up clinics for those who want to be vaccinated against COVID-19, as well as permanent sites in Elizabeth, Plainfield and Union Township.

"Everyone can help pitch in, by encouraging family and friends to take advantage of these new opportunities to get vaccinated," Union County Commissioner Board Chairman Alexander Mirabella said.

Earlier this year, Union County had offered these pop-up COVID vaccination clinics in order to reach the more vulnerable populations such as the elderly and homeless individuals.

But now in a partnership with United Way, the pop-up program has expanded to include all age-approved Union County residents. However, only the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered. Currently, any resident age 12 and older is eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. Eligibility for the Moderna and J&J shot begins at age 18.

An appointment can be made at any of the following clinics:

June 16 in Elizabeth: Port Elizabeth Seventh Day Adventist Church, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

June 18 in Roselle: Warinanco Park, 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

June 19 in Union Township: Rabkin Park, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

June 22 in Hillside: Hillside High School, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

June 27 in Plainfield, Second Street Youth Center/Cristo Para Las Naciones 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Starting next month, a Union County outreach effort will expand to include door-to-door visits, alerting residents about the upcoming pop-up clinics in their neighborhood. The idea is to encourage them to register for an appointment and get them protected against COVID-19.