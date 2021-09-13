Need help after Ida? FEMA launches walk-in recovery centers in NJ

Three disaster recovery centers are now up and running, staffed by representatives from federal and state agencies, to help New Jersey residents who were walloped by Ida and are in need of assistance from the government.

The number of locations is likely to grow "soon." You can check here for an updated list of locations.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has set up shop in Gloucester, Middlesex and Passaic counties. Anyone who lives in one of the New Jersey counties currently designated for individual assistance, and suffered damage as a direct result of Ida, can visit a DRC location for help.

Representatives from FEMA, U.S. Small Business Administration, New Jersey State Office of Emergency Management and other state agencies are available at the centers to explain disaster assistance programs, answer questions about written correspondence, and provide literature about repairs and rebuilding to make homes more disaster resistant, FEMA said in a news release.

With the addition of Morris County on Saturday, 11 counties in the state have been designated by FEMA as major disaster areas. Morris joins Bergen, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Passaic, Somerset and Union counties.

The centers are located in the following locations.

Middlesex County

Middlesex Fire Academy, 1001 Fire Academy Drive, Cafeteria B, Sayreville

Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday

Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Passaic County

Civic Center. 19 Warren Street, Little Falls

Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday

Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gloucester County

Mullica Hill Library, 389 Wolfert Station Road, Mullica Hill

Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday

Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

FEMA noted that it and NJOEM are committed to opening DRCs in each of the counties designated as major disaster areas.

"These additional centers will be opening soon to support survivors in other areas," FEMA said.

An in-person visit is not necessary in order to obtain help.

According to FEMA, the fastest and easiest way to apply for assistance is by visiting disasterassistance.gov, or by downloading the FEMA app on a phone or tablet.

Ida survivors in the designated counties also have the option to call 800-621-3362. The line operates from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com.

President Joe Biden visits Somerset County, NJ to tour Ida damage President Joe Biden visited Somerset County on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, for a meeting with state and county officials in Hillsborough and a tour of storm damage in Manville.