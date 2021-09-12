FEMA declares 11 major disaster areas in NJ after Ida damages

There are now 11 counties in New Jersey declared major disaster areas by the Federal Emergency Management Agency — due to either flooding or tornadoes caused by Ida.

Morris County was added to the list as of Saturday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Twitter.

On Friday, four other counties joined the first six in-state that were designated immediately after the Sept. 1 storms — so that the list as of Sunday included:

Bergen, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Passaic, Somerset and Union counties.

FEMA damage assessments had been underway last week in Burlington and Monmouth counties, State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan said at a state briefing on Wednesday.

Warren County was also slated for a preliminary joint assessment meeting with federal and state officials, he added.

Residents can register for FEMA help at disasterassistance.gov.

Residents applying for FEMA assistance are urged to have the following information on-hand:

- A current phone number where you can be contacted

- Address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

- Social Security number, if available

- A general list of damage and losses

- If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

Disaster assistance may include financial help for temporary lodging and home repairs along with other programs to assist families recover from the effects of the event, according to Morris County officials who also confirmed the county's major disaster declaration following Ida.

The state has said information would be transferred to FEMA that was submitted to the state Office of Emergency Management through a separate online portal, before some residents' counties had been declared disaster areas.

