National publication says this is the best pizza in New Jersey

People in New Jersey love their pizza and many folks are as loyal to their favorite pizzeria as they are to their spouse. But who makes the best pizza in New Jersey?

There are probably hundreds of pizzerias that could make that claim, but according to Readers’ Digest, there is just one. They named what they believe to be the best pizza in all 50 states.

According to that publication/website, the best pizza in New Jersey is found in Jackson at Brooklyn Square Pizza.

They also have stores in Manalapan and Toms River.

Here’s what Reader’s Digest had to say about Brooklyn Square:

Time to get a little saucy with this Jackson pizza joint’s best-seller, the Upside Down Square, a Sicilian-style pie absolutely dripping with chunky tomato sauce atop a pillowy crust. Said sauce is a recipe passed down from the owner’s Italian grandmother and made with hand-crushed tomatoes for a blend that is not too sweet, not too sour, and totally tasty.

This is not the first time Brooklyn Square has been noticed; a couple of years ago, NJ.com named it the best pizza in the state. I have been there myself and I can attest to the quality of the pies (although I wasn’t crazy about the pizza with honey).

Brooklyn Square refers to itself as “a pizzeria experience with personality. We combine the true mom-and-pop pizza experience with years of pizza-making techniques to create a pizza that's worth talking about.”

