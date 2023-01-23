National cinema chain is closing two New Jersey locations

On the heels of the news that Regal Cinemas filed for bankruptcy comes the fallout. The chain has announced that two New Jersey locations will be shuttered as part of the reorganizing.

According to the Daily Voice, the New Jersey locations closing are at the Regal Hamilton Commons in Mays Landing, and the Regal Pohatcong in Phillipsburg.

Cineworld, the parent company of Regal, the second largest theater chain in the U.S. (AMC is first) filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September; it announced this week that it would be closing over three dozen locations nationwide. Closing the 39 locations will save the company around $22 million. The plan on rejecting the leases of the soon to be shut down theaters.

New Jersey will still have seven Regal theaters after the closing of the previously mentioned two.

According to Business Insider, the closings come during a rough time for cinemas,

Cineworld filed for bankruptcy at a time when the larger theatrical industry is struggling to fully rebound from the pandemic. The North American box office hit $7.4 billion in 2022, according to Comscore, down from over $11 billion in 2019 and 2018.

In its filing, Cineworld said that it hoped in addition to rejecting leases, other negotiations could lead to concessions from landlords and avoid further closures (in addition to the 39 announced closings, some 12 other theaters have already been shut down)

Business Insider has the complete list of closings.

