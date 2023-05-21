National attention for 2 amazing boardwalks in New Jersey

New Jersey is well-known across the world for our amazing beaches and incredible boardwalks, and now two of those boardwalks are getting some major national attention.

Photo by James Fitzgerald on Unsplash Photo by James Fitzgerald on Unsplash loading...

When you are mentioned as one of the best boardwalks in America, it's always an impressive thing. And when that list is put together by one of the most well-respected names in the publication world, the honor gets even higher.

The awesome people at National Geographic put together their list of the best boardwalks in the whole country, and New Jersey is very well represented on the list.

Photo by Oscar Bonilla on Unsplash Photo by Oscar Bonilla on Unsplash loading...

And the list is not one of those really long ones. This list contains only ten boardwalks that they consider the best in the nation, and New Jersey made the list twice.

Both of the Garden State boardwalks that were chosen are legendary places and are both located in the southern part of the state.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

You could certainly make an argument that there could have been even more Jersey Shore boardwalks that could have made the list like Seaside Heights, Jenkinson's in Point Pleasant, and others, but we are happy for the two that did make the list.

So, a huge congratulations to the amazing Wildwood boardwalk and the one that started it all, the legendary Atlantic City boardwalk for being named among the ten best boardwalks in America by one of the most respected publications in the world.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

We shout out all the great boardwalks up and down the Jersey Shore for being the places where so many of our lifelong memories have been made.

For the record, California was the only other state to have two boardwalks on this exclusive list. Congratulations to some of our most beloved boardwalks here in New Jersey.

Some Of The Jersey Shore's Amazing Boardwalks

This Breathtaking New Jersey Beach Mansion Has the Best Views on the East Coast