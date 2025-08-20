We have an urgent situation in Cape May that requires your immediate attention! Well, not that urgent, and only if you want to have a little fun.

At the Cape May County Zoo, two baby zebras were born recently.

A male born in May and a female born in June. According to the zoo’s Facebook page, the male is spunky, and the female is described as sweet.

Baby Zebra Cape May County Park/Zoo's loading...

They need help with a name, and I guess Spunky and Sweet weren’t good enough? They also need to raise a little money because this zoo, which has been voted as the best in New Jersey, charges no admission. They rely solely on donations to keep operations going.

As such, for a small $5 donation, you can vote online for one of three pairs of names for these adorable baby zebras. The name choices were narrowed down to the following:

Maverick & Gwen

Marvel & Gemma

Cooper & Kelce

Baby Zebra Cape May County Park/Zoo's loading...

The pair that gets the most votes will be their forever names. Awwwww.

But, not to go all cynical Larry David on you here, wouldn’t they get more donations by opening the vote to original names sent in by the public? People go crazy with creativity in naming pets, and I would think for the kid who wants to name them Travis and Taylor, it might be more appealing.

Just saying.

Baby Zebra Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images loading...

Nonetheless, you can cast your vote either online or in person. For online, go to cmczoo.com. For in-person, you may do it right at the zoo’s entrance.

All donations received will go towards animal care and feeding programs at the Cape May County Zoo.