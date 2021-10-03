Must-see cozy winter getaway rental houses in New Jersey

From the ski area of North Jersey, to peaceful, off-season lake time in South Jersey — there are some stunning houses just perfect for a staycation.

These house rentals have full amenities, with fireplaces & hot tubs —one even boasts a private sauna.

(Yuki via Airbnb)

"The Modern Mountain House" on a 3.5-acre property

Up to 8 guests, 3 bedrooms (6 beds), 3 baths

(Yuki via Airbnb)

The rental is for the entire house, with a year-round hot tub (pool is closed in the off-season). "The ultra modern kitchen was designed for those who like to cook."

(Yuki via Airbnb)

Soaring, 14-foot vaulted ceilings and walls of glass to enjoy spectacular mountain views. Skylands Lodge is pet-friendly with fee.

(Bebe via Airbnb)

Up to 7 guests, 3 bedrooms (5 beds), 2 baths

Stunning lakefront views, with a 6 person hot tub open Oct-May, (swimming pool open May-Sept).

(Bebe via Airbnb)

Added charm includes a private dock with kayaks and paddle boat, lakeside gazebo, covered bridge and a (capped) wishing well.

(Bebe via Airbnb)

Huge living room with fireplace, screened-in porch, two outdoor fire pits and several sitting areas.

(Evolve via VRBO)

5400 sq. ft House

5 bedrooms (11 beds, sleeps 17), 6 bathrooms (4 full, 2 half)

Stunning great room with picture windows, gourmet kitchen, ping pong table, balcony, patio, fireplace.

(Evolve via VRBO)

Loft includes a 4-person sauna and more.

(Evolve via VRBO)

The family-oriented residence is less than four miles from Mountain Creek Ski Resort.

(Tom via Airbnb)

Up to 10 guests, 4 bedrooms (6 beds), 2.5 baths

A 12-acre riverfront property (along the Cohansey River) at the site of the historic Sora Gun Club — with amazing water views & sunsets from almost every room.

(Tom via Airbnb)

Updated with a modern kitchen, game room with an 8ft slate pool table, full-sized shuffleboard, 60 game cocktail arcade machine(Donkey Kong, Ms /reg Pac Man, etc) pong table, full-sized JENGA and much more to keep everyone entertained.

(Tom via Airbnb)

Outdoor hot tub, fire pit and hammock, among other amenities.

(Ewa via Airbnb)

4 bedrooms (6 beds), 2.5 baths

This family-friendly waterfront property with game room and gym in the basement.

(Ewa via Airbnb)

Relax by the fireplace or in a hot tub in fall and winter (swimming pool during the summer).

( Ewa via Airbnb)

The property also features an open-air fire pit, surrounded by benches, and a playground for younger kids near the pool area.

(Fanny Vaknin, Marley Robert via VRBO)

3500 sq. ft house, 5 bedrooms (14 beds), 5 bathrooms (4 full baths, 1 half bath)

The Copenhagen was originally built and owned by the founder of Mountain Creek Ski Resort, and was then purchased by a Manhattan architect, who redesigned it to a modern-style chalet.

(Fanny Vaknin, Marley Robert via VRBO)

One-acre property is gated all around - private tennis and basketball court, heated pool, spa and outdoor play areas. Direct access to a 9-hole golf course (north) and the ski slope (south). “A 200-million-year-old fossilized wood fireplace” greets you.

(Fanny Vaknin, Marley Robert via VRBO)

The hot tub/Jacuzzi (and pool, depending on season) are controlled remotely. The property is equipped with a Sonos speaker system. Direct access to a 9-hole golf course (north) and ski slope (south).

(Nicolette via VRBO)

2,700 sq. ft house, 4 bedrooms (4 beds, sleeps 8), 3 full bathrooms

A beautifully renovated colonial home, originally constructed in 1860.

(Nicolette via VRBO)

Indoor fireplace with firewood provided, outdoor hot tub and fire pit along the Cohansey River.

(Nicolette via VRBO)

Pets are considered on a case-by-case basis during booking.

