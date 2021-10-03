Must-see cozy winter getaway rental houses in New Jersey
From the ski area of North Jersey, to peaceful, off-season lake time in South Jersey — there are some stunning houses just perfect for a staycation.
These house rentals have full amenities, with fireplaces & hot tubs —one even boasts a private sauna.
Skylands Lodge (Vernon Township)
"The Modern Mountain House" on a 3.5-acre property
Up to 8 guests, 3 bedrooms (6 beds), 3 baths
The rental is for the entire house, with a year-round hot tub (pool is closed in the off-season). "The ultra modern kitchen was designed for those who like to cook."
Soaring, 14-foot vaulted ceilings and walls of glass to enjoy spectacular mountain views. Skylands Lodge is pet-friendly with fee.
Lake House (Bridgeton)
Up to 7 guests, 3 bedrooms (5 beds), 2 baths
Stunning lakefront views, with a 6 person hot tub open Oct-May, (swimming pool open May-Sept).
Added charm includes a private dock with kayaks and paddle boat, lakeside gazebo, covered bridge and a (capped) wishing well.
Huge living room with fireplace, screened-in porch, two outdoor fire pits and several sitting areas.
Expansive Home close to Mountain Creek Ski Resort (Vernon Township)
5400 sq. ft House
5 bedrooms (11 beds, sleeps 17), 6 bathrooms (4 full, 2 half)
Stunning great room with picture windows, gourmet kitchen, ping pong table, balcony, patio, fireplace.
Loft includes a 4-person sauna and more.
The family-oriented residence is less than four miles from Mountain Creek Ski Resort.
THE SORA (Bridgeton)
Up to 10 guests, 4 bedrooms (6 beds), 2.5 baths
A 12-acre riverfront property (along the Cohansey River) at the site of the historic Sora Gun Club — with amazing water views & sunsets from almost every room.
Updated with a modern kitchen, game room with an 8ft slate pool table, full-sized shuffleboard, 60 game cocktail arcade machine(Donkey Kong, Ms /reg Pac Man, etc) pong table, full-sized JENGA and much more to keep everyone entertained.
Outdoor hot tub, fire pit and hammock, among other amenities.
“Appalachian Dream” - Lake View House w/ hot tub (Wantage Township)
4 bedrooms (6 beds), 2.5 baths
This family-friendly waterfront property with game room and gym in the basement.
Relax by the fireplace or in a hot tub in fall and winter (swimming pool during the summer).
The property also features an open-air fire pit, surrounded by benches, and a playground for younger kids near the pool area.
The Copenhagen (Vernon Township)
3500 sq. ft house, 5 bedrooms (14 beds), 5 bathrooms (4 full baths, 1 half bath)
The Copenhagen was originally built and owned by the founder of Mountain Creek Ski Resort, and was then purchased by a Manhattan architect, who redesigned it to a modern-style chalet.
One-acre property is gated all around - private tennis and basketball court, heated pool, spa and outdoor play areas. Direct access to a 9-hole golf course (north) and the ski slope (south). “A 200-million-year-old fossilized wood fireplace” greets you.
The hot tub/Jacuzzi (and pool, depending on season) are controlled remotely. The property is equipped with a Sonos speaker system. Direct access to a 9-hole golf course (north) and ski slope (south).
The Foxtail (Fairfield Township)
2,700 sq. ft house, 4 bedrooms (4 beds, sleeps 8), 3 full bathrooms
A beautifully renovated colonial home, originally constructed in 1860.
Indoor fireplace with firewood provided, outdoor hot tub and fire pit along the Cohansey River.
Pets are considered on a case-by-case basis during booking.