Music biopics are taking over and I’m very happy

There is a massive surge of movie biopics that are scheduled to come out in the next couple of years with the focus on those who made music history. HBO recently had a movie on the Bee Gees titled “How Can you Mend a Broken Heart” the movie focused on the Bee Gees stratospheric career and Barry Gibb, the lone surviving Bee Gee was interviewed for the HBO project.

Now word out of Hollywood is that director Kenneth Branagh has been tapped to do another movie about the Bee Gees for Paramount Pictures. I saw the HBO movie and enjoyed it. I actually wanted a little more. I’m going to look forward to Kenneth Branagh’s picture.

I recently watched Echo in the Canyon. This is a great documentary with some intriguing interviews that was released in 2018. It’s about the music that came out of the Laurel Canyon in California just outside the Hollywood Hills. The list of artists that were influenced there in the Canyon include The Byrds, The Mama’s and the Papa’s Buffalo Springfield, The Beach Boys, David Crosby, Eric Clapton and so many. It was a great peak into that California Sound, I highly recommend it and you can find it on Netflix.

There’s a new movie coming out titled “Respect” about the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin. What I’m excited about is that Jennifer Hudson will be playing the late Aretha. I truly can’t think of another musician/actor that could pull that off. The movie is scheduled for an August 2021 release in theaters. I can’t wait!

There’s another new movie about the King of Rock and Roll a biopic about Elvis Presley. Austin Butler will play Elvis and playing Colonel Tom Parker will be Tom Hanks. I look forward to seeing that performance; the movie is in production and is scheduled to be released in June of 2022.

There are a bevy of music biopics in the works. Subjects include Bradley Cooper playing Leonard Bernstein, who wrote West Side Story and Peter Pan plus the big hit Hallelujah. A biopic on Boy George is in the works and so are movies on Bob Dylan, Marianne Faithful, Michael Jackson, Teddy Pendergrass, John Lennon and Yoko Ono and Amy Winehouse just to name a few. Wow.

Never in a period of time have there been so many movies about music and those that made it. There are also many other music movies out and available. Take time to enjoy the music. I’m really looking forward to what music movies lay ahead.