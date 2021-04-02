Murphy woos Netflix, Disney studios to New Jersey from ‘Jim Crow 2.0′ Georgia

Gov. Phil Murphy sent letters to several major production studios trying to lure movie business away from Georgia after that state approved new voting laws that he called "Jim Crow 2.0."

The law signed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp adds a photo ID requirement for voting absentee by mail, cuts the amount of time people have to request an absentee ballot and limits where drop boxes can be placed and when they can be accessed.

It also bans people from handing out food or water to voters waiting in line and allows the Republican-controlled State Election Board to remove and replace county election officials.

"Despite the outrage from the left, we are making it easy to vote and hard to cheat in Georgia," Kemp said on his Twitter account.

Murphy in his letter said the new law is "un-American" and restricts the right to vote.

"These voting restrictions have thrust Georgia into the national spotlight, with the vast majority seeing the State’s decision as an attack on people of color by a Governor and Legislature willing to do anything to stay in power. I know [Organization] takes corporate responsibility as seriously as anyone in your industry, and trust you too are frustrated by these new 'Jim Crow 2.0' policies," reads the letter.

By comparison, Murphy also said that in New Jersey "when it comes to social policies, corporate responsibility, and — not to be overlooked — economic opportunity, New Jersey is now a top contender for your business."

According to the Hollywood Reporter the letter was sent to several studios including Netflix, Disney and Warner Bros. and pitched the state's new economic incentive package to the film industry including tax credits of up to 30% of eligible production costs and a subsidy for brick-and-mortar studio development of up to 40%.

The governor's office did not respond to a question asking if the letter has received any responses.

The governors went back and forth on Twitter after Murphy touted New Jersey's new law allowing early voting starting in November. He was joined by former Georgia state legislator Stacy Abrams, who lost the 2018 gubernatorial race to Kemp, who was also the state's secretary of state at the time. She accused him of voter suppression to win the election.

"While states across our nation turn back the clock to Jim Crow-era voter suppression laws, New Jersey will expand access to the ballot box," Murphy said on Twitter.

"Congratulations to the state of New Jersey on now having 9 days of early voting," Kemp said in a response. "Georgia has 17 mandatory days of early voting with two additional optional Sundays."

Abrams, meanwhile, released a video on Wednesday asking companies to not boycott Georgia.

"Black, Latino, AAPI and Native American voters, whose votes are the most suppressed under HB 202, are also the most likely to be hurt by potential boycotts of Georgia," she said in her video. "To our friends across the country, please do not boycott us. And to my fellow Georgians, stay and fight, stay and vote."

