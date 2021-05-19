Murphy using higher unemployment to force businesses to pay more (Opinion)

The good news is that most of New Jersey's pandemic restrictions will be eased on May 19 so that businesses can start increasing their revenue this summer. The bad news for these businesses is that many can't find anyone to work because many workers are taking advantage of the increased unemployment benefits which run through Sept 6. What's a governor to do? Stop the increased benefits when the restrictions end. Too easy?

What's the point of allowing people to collect extended unemployment benefits when there are so many jobs to be had in New Jersey? At the very least Governor Murphy should require those collecting these increased benefits to prove that they are actually looking for work.

Would that be too much to ask?

If the idea of unemployment is something to hold you over until you find another job, shouldn't; you at least have to prove that you are looking? Is it possible that Murphy is using these increased benefits to force business owners to pay wages that they can't afford?

From David Matthau's post, "The governor also said he’s aware that some business owners are being forced to increase pay offers to $15 an hour to try and find employees."

“My sense is that’s probably one way that folks will get around this,” he said. “And my guess is in fairness they’ll probably pass that on, so the burger is going to be an extra 50 cents or 75 cents, whatever it might be.”

If New Jersey people are so struggling to get through this pandemic that you're offering increased unemployment benefits, why charge them more for a burger?

It makes absolutely no sense for New Jersey to be giving our increased unemployment benefits when there are so many jobs to be had. If the governor doesn't want to move the Sept 6th date back to May 19, he should at least make those collecting prove that they are at least looking for a job. Guaranteed if he did that, they'd find at least one if not more.

Hopefully, this situation will end when the expended benefits run out on Sept 6 unless the government wants to give out more free money. In the meantime, we hope that the business owners can hold on until then.

It's really sad when business owners have to outbid unemployment to get workers.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

